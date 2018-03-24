Reports: Patriots' Harmon arrested for bringing pot to Costa Rica

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon was denied entry into Costa Rica after attempting to bring marijuana into the country, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday.

Costa Rican newspaper La Nacion reported that Harmon was arrested on Friday afternoon at the Juan Santamaria airport.

Airport police discovered 58 grams of cannabis inside a can of ice tea hidden within a suitcase, The Costa Rica Star reported. Per the newspaper, he also had three pipes with canibas oil, a THC candy and four glass containers of compressed marijuana weighing 4.3 grams.

Harmon, who was attempting to enter the country from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., temporarily was detained and sent back to the United States.

"We are aware of the situation involving Duron Harmon Friday night in Costa Rica," the Patriots said in a statement. "He has since returned to the U.S. and we are seeking to gain more information. At this time, we have no further update."

Harmon recorded 23 tackles and a career-best four interceptions in 16 games last season with the Patriots, with whom he signed a four-year, $20 million contract extension in 2017.

The 27-year-old Harmon has collected 115 tackles and 11 interceptions in 79 career contests since being acquired by New England in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Rutgers.