Report: S Nelson agrees to one-year deal with Raiders

Safety Reggie Nelson agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

Nelson has familiarity with Raiders new defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who spent the past 14 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals -- serving as their defensive coordinator since 2014.

Under Guenther's watch, Nelson earned his first Pro Bowl selection after recording a career-high eight interceptions in 2015.

The 34-year-old Nelson also earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2016, the first of his two seasons with the Raiders.

Nelson collected 89 tackles and one interception in 16 games in 2017. He has recorded 801 tackles and 36 interceptions in 170 career contests with the Jaguars, Bengals and Raiders since being selected by Jacksonville with the 21st overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft.