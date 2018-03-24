Report: Bills release DE Davis

The Buffalo Bills released defensive end Ryan Davis, multiple outlets reported.

Davis recorded 26 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble during his lone season with the Bills.

The Bills will save $1.225 million against their cap by releasing Davis, per overthecap.com. The 29-year-old was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.125 million in 2018.

Davis has recorded 64 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 62 career contests with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Bills.