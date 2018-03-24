Notebook: Bethel agrees to terms with Falcons

Cornerback Justin Bethel agreed to terms on a contract with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced on Saturday.

Bethel has earned three Pro Bowl selections as a member of special teams for the Arizona Cardinals

The 27-year-old, who visited the Falcons on Wednesday, is expected to provide depth to a secondary that features Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford. Fellow cornerbacks Brian Poole, Blidi Wreh-Wilson and Marcelis Branch are also on the roster.

Bethel has recorded four interceptions -- with three returned for touchdowns -- in his last three seasons.

--The New York Jets signed versatile wide receiver Andre Roberts to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Roberts signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and followed that up with just one catch for 12 yards. He made a large impact on special teams, averaging 22.6 yards on 38 kickoff returns and 7.4 yards on 27 punt returns last season.

The 30-year-old Roberts joins a Jets wide receivers corps that includes new acquisition Terrelle Pryor, Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa. The Jets reportedly may part ways with Anderson and Kearse, as the former has a pair of arrests since May while the latter is due to make a non-guaranteed $5 million in 2018.

--Safety Reggie Nelson agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Nelson has familiarity with Raiders new defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who spent the past 14 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals -- serving as their defensive coordinator since 2014.

Under Guenther's watch, Nelson earned his first Pro Bowl selection after recording a career-high eight interceptions in 2015.

The 34-year-old Nelson also earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2016, the first of his two seasons with the Raiders.

--The Dallas Cowboys restructured veteran tight end Jason Witten's contract, multiple media outlets reported.

The agreement is expected to free up $3.5 million in salary cap space for the team. Dallas also restructured the contract of center Travis Frederick. The moves will save $10.5 million in cap space.

Witten, who turns 36 in May, earned his 11th Pro Bowl selection in 2017 after hauling in 63 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns.

The franchise's all-time leader with 12,448 receiving yards, Witten has spent his entire career with the Cowboys, amassing 1,152 receptions in 239 games over 15 seasons.

--The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign free-agent offensive tackle Cameron Fleming, ESPN reported.

Fleming has spent the past four seasons with the New England Patriots since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Stanford.

The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Fleming has primarily been a reserve at both tackle spots for the Patriots, although he started 20 of 47 games.

--New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon was denied entry into Costa Rica after attempting to bring marijuana into the country, multiple media outlets reported.

Costa Rican newspaper La Nacion reported that Harmon was arrested on Friday afternoon at the Juan Santamaria airport.

Airport police discovered 58 grams of cannabis inside a can of ice tea hidden within a suitcase, The Costa Rica Star reported. Per the newspaper, he also had three pipes with canibas oil, a THC candy and four glass containers of compressed marijuana weighing 4.3 grams.

Harmon, who was attempting to enter the country from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., temporarily was detained and sent back to the United States.

--Tight end Martellus Bennett is calling it a career after 10 seasons in the NFL.

Bennett, who was a free agent, announced his retirement via a posting on his Twitter account.

"I've decided to move on from the world of football and into the fantastical and wondrous world of creativity. I'm beginning what I believe to be my life's work @ImaginationAgcy," Bennett wrote

A second-round draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys in 2008, Bennett, 31, played for five teams in 10 seasons. He had 433 catches and 30 touchdowns in 144 games with the Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Patriots and Packers.

--Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett will surrender to authorities on Monday when he returns to the continental United States, attorney Rusty Hardin told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

A Texas grand jury on Friday indicted Bennett on a felony charge of injury to the elderly related to an incident at NRG Stadium following Super Bowl LI, according to the office of the district attorney of Harris County, Texas.

Bennett was attending Super Bowl LI to watch his brother, Martellus, who was then a member of the New England Patriots. The Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, prompting Bennett to want to celebrate with his brother.

NRG security personnel, including a 66-year-old paraplegic woman, told Michael Bennett he had to use a different entrance for access when he attempted to push his way onto the field. Bennett elected to push through the personnel, giving the woman a strained shoulder, according to Houston Police chief Art Acevedo.

--Cornerback Tramon Williams is set to begin his second stint with the Green Bay Packers.

Williams, who played his first eight seasons in Green Bay, officially signed a contract with the team. The Packers did not divulge the terms of the deal, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that it was a two-year contract worth approximately $10 million.

The 35-year-old Williams spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals, starting nine of 13 games while playing opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson. Williams had two interceptions and 12 passes defensed.

--Safety Earl Thomas took to Twitter to declare his desire to remain with the Seattle Seahawks.

Thomas' post came on the heels of what he perceived to be others misconstruing that he wouldn't care if he left the Emerald City.

"Hold on everyone," the 28-year-old Thomas wrote. "Let's not get it confused. I want to be a Seahawk. I want my jersey retired in the ring of honor with the other greats that came before me. I love being in Seattle. The winning culture we have established I want to be part of for life!"

Thomas had told the hosts of the sports radio show "Off the Ball" in Ireland this week that he planned to be "rich and happy regardless ... whether I'm in Seattle or anywhere else."

--The Buffalo Bills released defensive end Ryan Davis, multiple outlets reported.

Davis recorded 26 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble during his lone season with the Bills.

The Bills will save $1.225 million against their cap by releasing Davis, per overthecap.com. The 29-year-old was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.125 million in 2018.

Davis has recorded 64 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 62 career contests with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Bills.