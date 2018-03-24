Lawyer: Michael Bennett to surrender upon return to continental U.S.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett will surrender to authorities on Monday when he returns to the continental United States, attorney Rusty Hardin told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

A Texas grand jury on Friday indicted Bennett on a felony charge of injury to the elderly related to an incident at NRG Stadium following Super Bowl LI, according to the office of the district attorney of Harris County, Texas.

Bennett was attending Super Bowl LI to watch his brother, Martellus, who was then a member of the New England Patriots. The Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, prompting Bennett to want to celebrate with his brother.

NRG security personnel, including a 66-year-old paraplegic woman, told Michael Bennett he had to use a different entrance for access when he attempted to push his way onto the field. Bennett elected to push through the personnel, giving the woman a strained shoulder, according to Houston Police chief Art Acevedo.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Acevedo said Bennett -- then a member of the Seattle Seahawks -- allegedly told the people he had pushed, "You all must know who I am, and I can own this (expletive). I'm going down to the field, whether you like it or not."

The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

"Mr. Bennett might think that he's an NFL player, and at that time and place, he thinks he doesn't have to answer to police officer. I'm proud of the fact our department took the time to investigate this thoroughly," Acevedo said.

There is no video of the alleged incident, according to Acevedo.

"We are aware of the situation involving Michael Bennett and are in the process of gathering more information," the Eagles said in a statement. "Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

A spokesman for the NFL said the league is looking into the matter.

Bennett was traded from the Seahawks to the Eagles along with a seventh-round pick on March 14 for a fifth-round pick and wide receiver Marcus Johnson.

Bennett had 54 career sacks, including 8.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits last season.