Jets sign WR/KR Roberts to one-year deal

The New York Jets signed versatile wide receiver Andre Roberts to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Roberts signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and followed that up with just one catch for 12 yards. He made a large impact on special teams, averaging 22.6 yards on 38 kickoff returns and 7.4 yards on 27 punt returns last season.

The 30-year-old Roberts will join a Jets wide receivers corps that includes new acquisition Terrelle Pryor, Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa. The Jets reportedly may part ways with Anderson and Kearse, as the former has a pair of arrests since May while the latter is due to make a non-guaranteed $5 million in 2018.

Roberts, who also won the 2017 Salute to Service award, has played with the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and Falcons. He has appeared in 119 career games and reeled in 244 receptions for 2,911 yards and 14 touchdowns since being selected by the Cardinals with a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of The Citadel.

Roberts has averaged 23.4 yards in his career on kickoff returns with one touchdown and 8.1 yards on punt returns with two scores.