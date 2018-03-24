Ex-Raider, 49er Smith arrested again

Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith was arrested for the second time this month after violating a restraining order.

Smith turned himself into San Francisco Police on Friday morning, according to police reports, per the San Jose Mercury News.

Smith, who was released by the Raiders on March 6 following his arrest on charges related to domestic violence, surrendered to police after learning there was a warrant issued for his arrest.

The SFPD said the arrest stemmed from Smith violating a domestic violence restraining order in relation to his previous arrest March 3.

"The department worked with Mr. Smith's legal counsel to arrange a date for Mr. Smith to surrender himself," the police statement read. "This morning Mr. Smith surrendered himself to SVU investigators and will be processed for the warrant and three counts of misdemeanor violation of a protective/stay away order."

Smith had been free on $30,000 bond since the arrest earlier this month. He was facing charges of willful infliction of corporal injury, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism of less than $400.

The initial warrant for Smith resulted from allegations that he assaulted a woman March 3. When police arrived to respond to a 911 call, Smith was gone, leading police to issue an arrest warrant.

Smith's fiancee, Shawna McKnight, told TMZ.com two days later that she was the victim of the alleged assault and added that her parents took Smith to a rehabilitation center at his request.

Smith proposed to McKnight on Valentine's Day.

Smith was a first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and a first-team All-Pro in 2012, but has had numerous off-field incidents.

He has faced weapons charges and has been arrested on DUI charges multiple times.

Smith last played in the NFL in 2015, when he played nine games for the Raiders and registered 3.5 sacks.

In November 2015, the NFL suspended Smith for one year because of his legal troubles and violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

Smith, 28, has played in 59 games, including 37 starts, during his five seasons in the NFL. He has 47.5 career sacks, including 19.5 in 2012 when he was named All-Pro.