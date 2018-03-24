Earl Thomas: 'I want to be a Seahawk'

Safety Earl Thomas took to Twitter on Saturday to declare his desire to remain with the Seattle Seahawks.

Thomas' post came on the heels of what he perceived to be others misconstruing that he wouldn't care if he left the Emerald City.

"Hold on everyone," the 28-year-old Thomas wrote. "Let's not get it confused. I want to be a Seahawk. I want my jersey retired in the ring of honor with the other greats that came before me. I love being in Seattle. The winning culture we have established I want to be part of for life!"

Thomas had told the hosts of the sports radio show "Off the Ball" in Ireland this week that he planned to be "rich and happy regardless ... whether I'm in Seattle or anywhere else."

"When I'm asked tough questions about my future in Seattle I don't know any other way but to be honest and tell my truth on how I see it," the three-time All-Pro safety said. "Keep in mind when I'm asked 'What ifs' I'm always coming from a perspective of a gambling man that's willing to bet on myself."

Thomas, who is due an $8.5 million base salary in 2018, has been the subject of numerous trade rumors this offseason -- with the Dallas Cowboys reportedly showing interest in the Texas native.

Seattle has already parted ways with cornerback Richard Sherman (San Francisco 49ers), defensive end Sheldon Richardson (Minnesota Vikings), wide receiver Paul Richardson (Washington Redskins), tight end Jimmy Graham (Green Bay Packers) and defensive end Michael Bennett (Philadelphia Eagles).

Thomas, however, said he'd like to stay in Seattle, citing the Seahawks' fan base, the community and his wife's love of the city.

"We have the best fan base in the 12's who spend there hard earned money to pack out our stadium every time we hit the grass," he said.