Wayne Huizenga: Former Dolphins, Panthers, Marlins owner dies at 80

March 23 (UPI) -- Wayne Huizenga, the former owner of the Miami Dolphins, Miami Marlins and the Florida Panthers, has died at 80 years old.

Huizenga died Thursday night at his home in Fort Lauderdale following a battle with cancer, according to the Miami Herald and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

He was worth nearly $3 billion, according to Forbes. Huizenga was the founding owner of both the Marlins and the Panthers, bringing the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball to South Florida in 1993.

The Marlins won the World Series in 1997, while the Panthers made an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 1996. Huizenga became the sole owner of the Dolphins in 1994 and sold the team to current owner Stephen Ross in 1998.

Huizenga sold the Marlins in 1998, before selling the Panthers in 2001. He was the first man to own teams in three major sports.

"Today, we mourn the passing of the original Florida Marlin, Mr. H. Wayne Huizenga, who will be remembered as much for his contributions to South Florida professional sports as he was for his many charitable endeavors in the surrounding community," the Marlins said in a statement Friday.

"We mourn the loss of a beloved member of the Dolphins family," the Dolphins said. "Your kindness and generosity can be felt throughout South Florida. We will miss you Mr. H."

"The Florida Panthers organization is heartbroken by the news of H. Wayne Huizenga's passing. Mr. Huizenga's lifelong commitment to our community, his philanthropy and his entrepreneurial spirit ensure that the Huizenga family legacy will live on in South Florida," Panthers owner Vincent J. Viola said in a statement. "I'm continually inspired by Wayne's example, from his vision and his civic-minded leadership, to his success fostering an environment of on-ice excellence, which continues to have a shaping influence on every step we take in the South Florida community. He will be remembered always by our Panthers family."

Huizenga made his fortune building Waste Management, Inc., Blockbuster Video and AutoNation.