Report: Johnson agrees to deal with Seahawks

Defensive tackle Tom Johnson agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.7 million with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.

Johnson joins a Seattle team in the midst of significant change, with fellow defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson signing with Minnesota last week for a base salary of $8 million and incentives that could up his total pay to $11 million.

The 33-year-old Johnson has spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He registered 32 tackles and two sacks in 16 regular-season games last season while playing in a career-high 70 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps. He also started both of the Vikings' postseason games and recorded six tackles.

Johnson collected 107 tackles and 16 sacks in 62 career regular-season contests with the Vikings. He also has made stops in the Arena Football League, NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League.