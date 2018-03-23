Patriots owner Kraft lends planes to Parkland, Fla., students for rally

March 23 (UPI) -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft let students and families from Parkland, Fla., borrow a team jet for the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C.

The students and families boarded the aircraft Thursday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Some of the students on board were injured during the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 people dead from gunfire.

Patriots spokesman Stacey James told The Boston Globe that Kraft decided to let the group borrow the plane after former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., and her husband, Mark Kelly, reached out and requested its use.

The Patriots revealed the purchase of the Boeing 767 in 2017. It features a Patriots logo and five Vince Lobardi trophy images on its tail.

The March for Our Lives will take place Saturday in locations around the country, with the primary march in Washington, D.C.

"On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington D.C., to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today," the March for Our Lives website says.

"Rally with us in Washington D.C., or march in your own community. On March 24, the collective voices of the March For Our Lives movement will be heard."