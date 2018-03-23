Panthers sign CB Cockrell, S Searcy, G Sirles

The Carolina Panthers signed cornerback Ross Cockrell, safety Da'Norris Searcy and guard Jeremiah Sirles to contracts, the team announced on Friday.

The Panthers revealed that Cockrell and Searcy signed two-year deals, but did not reveal financial terms. Cockrell's agents -- Reign Sports Management -- reported his contract was worth $6.8 million.

Cockrell, who played collegiately at Duke, joins his third team in as many seasons and fourth in his career after spending 2017 with the New York Giants. He had a career-high three interceptions and team-leading 11 passes defensed to go along with 49 tackles last season.

The 26-year-old Cockrell addresses an immediate need after cornerback Bashaud Breeland failed his physical after agreeing to a three-year deal early in free agency.

Cockrell has recorded 153 tackles and five interceptions in 53 career games with the Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Giants since being selected by Buffalo in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Searcy, who played collegiately at North Carolina, was set to make $3.85 million in salary and bonuses next season before being released by the Tennessee Titans. He signed a four-year, $23.75 million contract -- with $7 million guaranteed -- with the Titans in 2015.

The 29-year-old Searcy recorded 26 tackles and an interception while playing in all 16 games last season. He was limited to just six starts in 2017 after making 27 in his previous two seasons with the Titans.

Searcy has collected 330 tackles, 4.5 sacks and eight interceptions in 107 career contests with the Bills and Titans. He was selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Sirles, who spent his last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings after being signed by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2014 out of Nebraska.

The 26-year-old Sirles started four games and played in 14 last season with the Vikings. He helped the club rank seventh in the NFL in rushing yards with 122.3 yards per game. In his starts, Minnesota averaged 132.0 rushing yards per game, nearly 10 yards more than the season average.

Sirles played in both postseason contests as the Vikings advanced to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.