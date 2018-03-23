New England Patriots officially re-sign LB Marquis Flowers

The New England Patriots re-signed free agent linebacker Marquis Flowers, the team announced Friday.

The Patriots did not disclose terms of the deal, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Flowers' deal is worth a maximum of $2.55 million.

The 26-year-old Flowers was acquired in August 2017 from the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him with a sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Flowers recorded 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 16 regular-season games during his first season with the Patriots in 2017. He added one sack and six tackles while playing in all three of New England's postseason games.

He is expected to provide depth at linebacker behind Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower, while also playing on special teams.

Flowers has collected 47 tackles to go with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 48 career regular-season games with the Patriots and Bengals.