Michael Bennett: Warrant issued for arrest of Philadelphia Eagles DE

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was indicted by a Texas grand jury on Friday on a felony charge of injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic woman in February 2017 at Houston's NRG Stadium, multiple media outlets reported.

Bennett was attending Super Bowl LI to watch his brother, New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, play a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Bennett, who played for the Seahawks at the time, allegedly pushed his way onto the field to celebrate with his brother after the game.

In the process, he allegedly injured the elderly woman, who was on the NRG Stadium security team. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

A warrant has been issued for Michael Bennett's arrest.

"We are aware of the situation involving Michael Bennett and are in the process of gathering more information," the Eagles said in a statement. "Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."