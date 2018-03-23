Josh McCown shows off basketball handles, dunking

March 23 (UPI) -- The New York Jets decided to remind fans about quarterback Josh McCown's skills on the basketball court.

And he has some serious game.

The Jets posted a video of their gunslinger on Twitter Thursday, with the caption: "Uncle Josh," a reference to Kyrie Irving's character Uncle Drew.

In the video, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound McCown is seen dribbling down the court and pulling off a sick inside-out dribble with his right hand, faking out defenders before putting in a layup. He threw down an alley-oop dunk in another seen, before stepping back and draining a 3-pointer. The video ends with McCown throwing down a powerful one-handed slam.

Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins couldn't believe his eyes after watching McCown ball out.

"No way this is real. I'm shocked," he tweeted.

"100 percent real," the Jets replied.

McCown was an all-district shooting guard during his time at Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville High School, before going to SMU to play football for the Mustangs.

The footage is from 2014, when McCown showed off his skills at Anquan Boldin's charity basketball tournament at Pahokee High School in Pahokee, Fla. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall also came out for that event.

McCown, 38, re-signed with the Jets on March 15 on a one-year, $10 million contract. He signed the pact while in a parking lot of a Chick-fil-A.