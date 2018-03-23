Jets reportedly make largest offer to DT Suh

The New York Jets have emerged as a serious contender to sign free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who told Yahoo Sports that the Jets have made him a contract offer.

NFL Network reported that the offer is the biggest yet for Suh, who has made visits to the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, in addition to canceling a visit with the Oakland Raiders.

Suh, who was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, has not visited the Jets, but head coach Todd Bowles reportedly told him how the team would use him.

Earlier in the week, Suh said he was impressed by the Rams during his visit and they were considered the favorite to sign him.