Eagles S Jenkins has thumb surgery

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his left thumb, NFL Network reported on Friday.

It appears the operation, which was characterized as "offseason maintenance," was a minor procedure. Jenkins is expected to be ready for offseason workouts next month.

Jenkins, 30, has started every game in his four seasons with the Eagles, and he had 10 interceptions and 41 passes defensed in those four seasons.

Last season, Jenkins had two interceptions, eight passes defensed and 69 tackles while being named to the Pro Bowl for the second time.