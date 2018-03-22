WR Mike Wallace agrees to one-year deal with Philadelphia Eagles

The reigning Super Bowl champions have replaced one speedster wide receiver with another.

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with Mike Wallace, the team announced Thursday. According to NFL Network, the deal reportedly is worth $4 million.

Wallace will take the place of Torrey Smith, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers last week in exchange for cornerback Daryl Worley.

The 31-year-old Wallace has played for four teams in his nine-year career. He had 52 receptions for 748 yards and four touchdowns last season with Baltimore and went over 1,000 yards for the third time in his career in 2016, hauling in 72 catches for 1,017 yards.

A third-round draft pick of Pittsburgh in 2009, Wallace averaged a career-high 21.0 yards and had 10 touchdown receptions in his second season with the Steelers in 2010, notching 60 catches for 1,257 yards.

Wallace followed that up by earning Pro Bowl honors in 2011 with 72 receptions for 1,193 yards and eight scores. He had 10 touchdown grabs in the second of his two seasons with the Miami Dolphins in 2014, but dipped to 39 catches in 2015 in his lone year with the Minnesota Vikings.

For his career, Wallace has 538 catches for 8,072 yards and 57 touchdowns in 142 games.