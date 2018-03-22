Report: RB Davis agrees to deal with Seahawks

Running back Mike Davis agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Davis visited the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions during his brief stint into free agency before reportedly returning to the Pacific Northwest.

The 25-year-old Davis recorded career highs in carries (68) and yards (240) in six games last season. He posted solid outings down the stretch, with a 64-yard effort against the Philadelphia Eagles and a 66-yard performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in December.

Davis also had 15 catches for 131 yards for the Seahawks, who boast a crowded backfield with Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise, Thomas Rawls, J.D. McKissic and Tre Madden. Quarterback Russell Wilson led Seattle in rushing last season with 586 yards -- 346 more than Davis.