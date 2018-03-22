Report: LB Flowers signs with Patriots

Free-agent linebacker Marquis Flowers is returning to the New England Patriots.

Flowers signed a one-year contract worth a maximum of $2.55 million with the Patriots, Sean Stellato of the SES agency told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 26-year-old Flowers was acquired in August from the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him with a sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Flowers recorded 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games during his first season with the Patriots.

He is expected to provide depth at linebacker behind Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower while also playing on special teams.

Flowers has collected 47 tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 48 career contests with the Patriots and Bengals.