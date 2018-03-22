RB Michael re-signs with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts re-signed running back Christine Michael, the team announced on Wednesday.

Michael was originally signed by the Colts as a free agent on June 1, 2017. However, he spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve with an unspecified injury.

He has played in 37 career games (nine starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2013-16) and Dallas Cowboys (2015). Michael has carried the ball 254 times for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also caught 26 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.

Michael saw action in six games for the Packers in 2016 and had 31 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown, two receptions for 11 yards and returned three kickoffs for 64 yards. He appeared in all three postseason games for Green Bay and finished with 16 carries for 58 yards, one reception for three yards and three kickoff returns for 49 yards.

He spent the first nine weeks of the 2016 season with Seattle and started seven games, rushing for 469 yards and six touchdowns on 117 carries and adding 20 receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.