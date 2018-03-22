Philadelphia Eagles DE Chris Long leaning toward return

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long is considering retirement, but a few factors suggest he will return for the 2018 season.

It was reported Wednesday that the Eagles would give Long a raise in a new two-year contract offer, but on Thursday, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Long had signed the contract. Presumably, Long would not have signed it if he was not planning to return.

Also, Long said in an interview on Wednesday during The Waterboys initiative charity event that he probably would return.

"I'm still supposedly 'mulling it over,' but I'm leaning on going back and playing," Long said, according to SB Nation.

In the new contract offer, the Eagles would increase Long's salary from $1 million in base pay to nearly $4 million in guaranteed money, Mike Silver of NFL Network reported. The new deal would take Long through the 2019 season.

Money does not seem to be an issue for Long, who turns 33 next week. He donated his first six game checks from the 2017 season to provide two scholarships for students in Charlottesville, Va., according to NFL Network.

His final 10 game paychecks were used to fund his Pledge 10 for Tomorrow campaign.

Long started only one game for the Eagles in 2017, but he played in all 19 games. He had 5.0 sacks and four forced fumbles during the regular-season, and he knocked down two passes and had a fumble recovery in the three postseason games.