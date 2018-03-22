Home / Sports News / NFL

Oakland Raiders sign OT Breno Giacomini

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 22, 2018 at 5:53 PM
The Oakland Raiders signed offensive tackle Breno Giacomini, the club announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Giacomini, who started all 16 games at right tackle last season for the Houston Texans.

Giacomini, 32, spent the previous three seasons with the New York Jets. He started all 16 games in both 2014 and 2015 but was limited to five games in 2016 due to a back injury and released following the season.

The 6-foot-7, 304-pound Giacomini was a fifth-round draft pick of Green Bay in 2008. He signed with Seattle on Sept. 29, 2010, and appeared in 40 regular-season games, making 33 starts, with the Seahawks.

