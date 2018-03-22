New England Patriots bring back OT LaAdrian Waddle

The New England Patriots will keep offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle, who agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Waddle visited the Cowboys last week before re-signing with the Patriots.

Despite retaining the services of Waddle, the Patriots still have questions along their offensive line after losing longtime left tackle Nate Solder to the New York Giants.

Waddle has been primarily a backup in his 2 1/2 seasons with New England.

A starter during his 3 1/2 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Waddle has started only five games since joining the Patriots during the 2015 season. All of those starts came during the 2017 season, when he started four regular-season games and one playoff game.

Waddle, 26, provides insurance if Antonio Garcia, a rookie in 2017, is not ready to replace Solder. Garcia missed all of last season due to blood clots in his lungs.