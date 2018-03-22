Johnny Manziel: Representatives from 13 teams watch former NFL QB throw

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel drew a crowd while throwing for scouts Thursday at the University of San Diego's Pro Day.

Representatives from 13 NFL teams were in attendance to watch former first-round draft pick Manziel, ESPN reported.

Manziel is trying to resurrect his career and has not played in the NFL since the Cleveland Browns released him in March 2016 after two turbulent seasons filled with off-field transgressions.

The former Heisman Trophy winner connected on 36 of 38 pass attempts with officials from the Browns, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on hand.

Manziel, 25, who has said he has an offer from a Canadian Football League team, is expected to participate in the short-season developmental Spring League. The two-weekend showcase in Austin, Texas, runs from March 28-April 15.

Last month, Manziel said he is addressing the issues that have derailed his playing career and plagued his life, including bipolar disorder.

The No. 22 overall selection in the 2014 draft by the Browns out of Texas A&M, Manziel played 15 games for Cleveland and completed 57 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and seven fumbles.

He had bigger problems off the field.

He was investigated by Dallas police in 2016 for domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend, but the charges were dropped when he agreed to undergo counseling.

Manziel entered a rehabilitation center in 2015 and was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.