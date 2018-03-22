Home / Sports News / NFL

Dolphins re-sign DE Hayes

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 22, 2018 at 1:29 PM
Defensive end William Hayes signed a one-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Thursday.

Hayes recorded 19 tackles and one sack in 10 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on March 10, 2017. He was placed on injured reserve with an ailing back on Nov. 28.

The 32-year-old is expected to provide depth to a position that includes Cameron Wake, Andre Branch, Charles Harris and newly acquired Robert Quinn from the Rams.

Hayes has collected 332 tackles, 35.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and one interception in 134 career games with the Tennessee Titans, Rams and Dolphins.

