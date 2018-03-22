DE Derrick Shelby to re-sign with Atlanta Falcons

Defensive end Derrick Shelby is headed back to the Atlanta Falcons.

Shelby will sign with the Falcons after being released by the team earlier this month, according to a post from his agent, David Canter of DEC Management.

"Getting a lot of deals done while 38,000 feet in the air," DEC Management wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "Congratulations to #TeamDEC client @DerrickShelbyII who will be signing a new 1 year deal and going back to the @AtlantaFalcons !!!"

Shelby visited with the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns after being released by the Falcons, who cleared $3.25 million under the cap with the move. Shelby was scheduled to make a base salary of $4.5 million in 2018.

The 29-year-old signed a four-year, $18 million contract in March 2016. He sustained a torn Achilles tendon in his first season with the Falcons, limiting him to six games, but he recorded 30 tackles and one sack while making 14 starts in 2017.

Shelby has 10 sacks in six NFL seasons.