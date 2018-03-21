Zay Jones: Bills WR released from custody after felony charge

March 20 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested on a felony vandalism charge on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Jones was released from police custody at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday and has an April 11 court date.

Los Angeles Police told NFL.com that officers responded to a call to a residential building downtown after Jones allegedly broke a window and a glass door at an establishment. Jones was taken into custody and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

"We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones," the Bills said in a statement. "We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment."

TMZ Sports obtained footage of Jones in the middle of an altercation with his brother Cayleb. In the video, Jones can be heard saying "I'm going to fight for Jesus," while Cayleb tries to calm him down. Jones breaks free of his brother's embrace and runs down a hallway as a woman screams in the background. The video also shows blood on the floor and walls surrounding the area.

Witnesses told TMZ that Cayleb was trying to stop his brother from jumping out of a 30th floor window in the building.

Jones was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Monday and taken to USC Medical Center, according to Los Angeles Sheriffs' Inmate Information Center. His bail was set at $20,000.

Jones was a second round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had 316 yards and two touchdowns on 27 receptions in 15 games last season, starting 10 contests.