Snowstorm forces WR Allen Hurns to visit Dallas Cowboys before New York Jets

Mother Nature has played a role in Allen Hurns' NFL future, and it could be a significant one if the former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver likes what he hears in Dallas.

Hurns initially planned to meet with the New York Jets after being released by the Jaguars on Tuesday.

Mother Nature had other plans, however, as a Nor'easter was scheduled to hit New York on Wednesday. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the snowy weather conditions in the area prompted Hurns to visit the Cowboys before meeting with the Jets.

"Per a league source, weather issues in the New York area have triggered the cancellation of the flight that would have taken Hurns to visit the Jets," Florio reported. "He'll instead visit the Cowboys first, with a visit to the Jets to follow immediately."

Hurns, 26, enjoyed a career season in 2015, reeling in 64 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Hurns has been limited to 74 catches while playing 21 games over the last two seasons, however.

Hurns, who joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014, has 189 receptions for 2,669 yards and 21 touchdowns over his four NFL seasons.