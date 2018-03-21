Report: Free agent DT Williams signs with Lions

Defensive tackle Sylvester Williams agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, ESPN reported.

Williams, 29, was released on March 17 by the Tennessee Titans, playing only one season with the team after signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract.

Even though he made only 20 tackles in 11 starts with the Titans, Williams told ESPN: "My best football is ahead of me."

The 6-foot-2, 313-pound Williams is a bit undersized for the nose tackle position, which might have hurt his ability to get off blocks for the Titans.

Williams was a 2013 first-round pick by the Denver Broncos, with whom he spent four seasons. In 75 career games (59 starts), Williams has 114 tackles and six sacks.