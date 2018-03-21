Home / Sports News / NFL

Report: Free agent DT Williams signs with Lions

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 21, 2018 at 4:36 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Defensive tackle Sylvester Williams agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, ESPN reported.

Williams, 29, was released on March 17 by the Tennessee Titans, playing only one season with the team after signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract.

Even though he made only 20 tackles in 11 starts with the Titans, Williams told ESPN: "My best football is ahead of me."

The 6-foot-2, 313-pound Williams is a bit undersized for the nose tackle position, which might have hurt his ability to get off blocks for the Titans.

Williams was a 2013 first-round pick by the Denver Broncos, with whom he spent four seasons. In 75 career games (59 starts), Williams has 114 tackles and six sacks.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Zay Jones: Bills WR released from custody after felony charge Zay Jones: Bills WR released from custody after felony charge
Tyrann Mathieu, Kevin Byard sound off on NFL's best safety Tyrann Mathieu, Kevin Byard sound off on NFL's best safety
Russell Martin makes great catch, gets smacked in face by pole Russell Martin makes great catch, gets smacked in face by pole
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver out Wednesday after brother's death Cavaliers' Kyle Korver out Wednesday after brother's death
Blazers' 7-footer Nurkic owned by second dunk in four games Blazers' 7-footer Nurkic owned by second dunk in four games
Photos