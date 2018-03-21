Home / Sports News / NFL

Owens selects Stewart as presenter for Hall of Fame

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 21, 2018 at 10:42 PM
Terrell Owens has selected George Stewart as his presenter when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August.

Stewart was Owens' wide receivers coach when the latter was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Owens was one of eight members voted into the Hall of Fame in February.

He shared his choice of Stewart through the Pro Football Hall of Fame's social media outlets.

"He knew what to get out of me. He became a father figure to me," Owens said.

Stewart has more than 30 years of coaching experience in the NFL and currently serves as the special teams coordinator/assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the two were with the 49ers, Owens was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the three seasons that Stewart coached 49ers receivers (2000-02).

Induction ceremonies will be held Aug. 3 at the Canton (Ohio) Memorial Civic Center.

