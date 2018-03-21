Home / Sports News / NFL

Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch restructures contract

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 21, 2018 at 10:46 AM
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch restructured his contract last week, one day before a roster bonus was due.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Lynch restructured his contract on Saturday and lowered his base value in 2018 to $5.5 million. The move accounted for a $500,000 decrease, but nearly guarantees $4.5 million of the total. Lynch can earn up to $9.25 million total with incentives, according to the report.

Lynch, a native of Oakland, signed a two-year deal with the Raiders last April after being obtained in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch was inconsistent in his first campaign with the Raiders, rushing for 891 yards and seven touchdowns.

During the first eight games last season, Lynch struggled by averaging only 11 rushing attempts per game. The 31-year-old ran for 323 yards, a 3.76 average.

But he closed the season strong in the final eight games, averaging 4.63 yards per carry on 135 attempts.

Lynch has rushed for 10,003 yards and 81 touchdowns in 142 career contests with the Buffalo Bills, Seahawks and Raiders. He also has 272 receptions for 2,130 yards and nine scores.

