Mayfield works out for Dolphins; Browns, Jets next

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield worked out for Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Wednesday at the University of Oklahoma.

Mayfield is making the rounds after beginning his string of visits with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Cleveland Browns are expected to host the Sooners quarterback on Thursday and the New York Jets will follow suit on Saturday, Rapoport said.

The Browns hold the top and fourth overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Jets traded with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday to secure the third overall pick.

The Dolphins, who own the 11th overall pick in the draft, dealt with quarterback issues last season after Ryan Tannehill sustained a torn ACL in the summer. Jay Cutler came out of retirement, but Miami failed to find its stride and finished with a 6-10 mark.

Mayfield and the Dolphins initially were expected to meet last Wednesday, however the sides reportedly couldn't come together on the private dinner.

Mayfield passed for 4,627 yards and accounted for 48 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff this past season.

He joins a quarterback contingent ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft that includes USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Louisville's Lamar Jackson.