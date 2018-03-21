Free agent Suh cancels visit with Raiders

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh canceled his visit with the Oakland Raiders scheduled for Wednesday, and there is no indication Suh plans to reschedule it, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Suh has returned home and is unlikely to make a decision before Thursday, according to NFL Network.

The cancellation along with Rapoport's report that the Los Angeles Rams "made a strong impression on him" when Suh visited the Rams on Tuesday suggest Suh might be looking to sign with the Rams.

Suh also visited with the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, and those teams are still under consideration as well.

Suh was released by the Miami Dolphins on March 15, halfway through the six-year, $114 million contract he signed with the Dolphins.

The 31-year-old Suh, who has been selected to five Pro Bowls, has recorded 51.5 sacks in his eight-year NFL career and had 4.5 sacks last season.