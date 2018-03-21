Former Seahawks TE Luke Willson to sign one-year deal with Detroit Lions

Tight end Luke Willson agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Detroit Lions, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Willson will join second-year pro Michael Roberts in a bid to replace the production of former first-round tight end Eric Ebron, who was released by the Lions last week and signed by the Indianapolis Colts.

Ebron was Detroit's top pass-catcher at the position the last four years. Roberts had just four receptions last season.

Willson issued a public goodbye to fans of the Seattle Seahawks over Twitter on Tuesday night. He also took to Instagram to share the same message, with Lions wide receiver Golden Tate offering the following comment: "Welcome to the squad bro!!"

The 28-year-old Willson grew up as a Lions fan in nearby LaSalle, Ontario, a 30-minute drive from Ford Field.

Willson had 15 catches for 153 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Seahawks while playing behind Jimmy Graham on the depth chart. He has reeled in 89 receptions for 1,129 yards and 11 scores in 72 career contests since being selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.