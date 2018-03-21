Chiefs sign restricted free-agent NT Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs signed restricted free-agent nose tackle Xavier Williams, the team announced on Wednesday.

The transaction came to pass after the Arizona Cardinals elected against matching the Chiefs' offer to Williams. The 26-year-old grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, Mo.

Williams will have a chance to see significant time with the Chiefs as last season's starter Bennie Logan remains a free agent. Justin Hamilton, who played in only one game in 2017, and developmental prospect Josh Augusta are the only other nose tackles on the roster.

"With Xavier you are talking about another player that we feel has a tremendous upside," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. "He's an athletic defensive tackle who can push the pocket and contribute for us in both the run and pass game."

Williams spent the past three seasons with Arizona after he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa in 2015.

The 6-foot-4, 311-pounder appeared in a career-high 11 games, making one start, in 2017. He registered 20 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble.