Seattle Seahawks agree to terms with OL D.J. Fluker

The Seattle Seahawks have reached an agreement with offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on a contract, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

Terms of the contract were not yet available.

Fluker, 27, started six games for the New York Giants last season, and he played in three other games in 2017 before a toe injury put him on injured reserve.

Mike Solari, who was the Giants' offensive line coach last season, is now the Seahawks' offensive line coach.

Fluker, the 11th overall pick in the 2013 draft, played for the Chargers from 2013-16 and started all 59 games in which he played for the club.

Fluke can either play tackle or guard.