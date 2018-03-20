San Francisco 49ers sign G Jonathan Cooper to one-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers signed guard Jonathan Cooper to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Cooper will be joining his fourth team in five years. He spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys, starting the final 13 games after he was inactive for the first three.

"Jonathan brings great experience to the interior of our offensive line," said 49ers general manager John Lynch. "We look forward to him competing for a starting job at guard, while also bringing a veteran presence to our locker room. Jonathan is a welcome addition to our team."

The 6-foot-2, 308-pound Cooper was the No. 7 overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 but has failed to live up to his draft status.

Cooper started two games in 2014 and nine of 14 games in 2015 with Arizona. He was acquired by the New England Patriots in March 2016 and waived by the club in October of that year.

The Cleveland Browns claimed Cooper off waivers and he appeared in five games with them, making three starts, before he was waived in December 2016.