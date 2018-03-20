Richard Sherman expects to be back on field by June

Cornerback Richard Sherman provided a timeline for his return and the reasons he chose to sign with the San Francisco 49ers at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

Sherman agreed to a three-year, $39.15 million contract to join the 49ers after being released by the Seattle Seahawks, and he said Tuesday the 49ers "reached out five to 10 minutes" after he was released.

He said the presence of head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch and the conversations he had with them convinced him the 49ers were going to have success.

"They brought civility to this organization," said Sherman, dressed in a bright red suit. "They brought fun, they brought belief, they brought faith. The players believe they can win. The players believe in the staff.

"It's a chance for competing and winning," he said. "I've been on winning teams. I know the formula, and I think they have it here."

Sherman had specific praise for Shanahan's offensive schemes.

"He always gave us issues we've never seen," Sherman said.

The questions about Sherman involve his health. He suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in early November that limited his 2017 season to nine games. He then had a minor surgery on his other foot after the season.

"I'll be back on the field May, June," Sherman said. "AP [Adrian Peterson] did it - that was a knee. But I look forward to being better than ever."

Sherman said the second surgery was for a bone spur, an operation that he had put off for several years and was booked in July to be performed after this season.

"Four to six weeks," Sherman said for the recovery time for that procedure.

Sherman's biggest complaint regarding his signing with the 49ers was the perception that he got a bad deal, an opinion he believes was precipitated by the fact that he does not have an agent and does contract negotiations himself.

"There is a misconception that it was a bad deal," Sherman said, noting the 49ers need protection because of his uncertain future. "I get $5 million guaranteed, and I get a chance to make more. Agents feel uncomfortable with players taking action."

Sherman thinks it may become a trend for players to handle more of their own business transactions.

In an article in the Players Tribune that appeared Tuesday, Sherman wrote: "First of all, contrary to some reports, the Seahawks didn't ask me to take a pay cut. There was no negotiation. When I met with them on March 7 to discuss my future, they informed me of their intent to release me. They didn't know when they were going to do it, but it would be soon, they said."

Sherman also said in that article that Seahawks general manager John Schneider told him to bring his offer back to Seattle so the team could have a chance to match it.

"They didn't," he wrote.

Sherman remains involved in player representation and said at his press conference he would not mind being the 49ers' player rep.

He said that if free-agent safety Eric Reid is not signed by a team "there would be a conversation between the league and the players union." He suggested that "legal action" could be taken.

Finally, there is the issue of playing his former team, NFC West rival Seattle, twice a year.

"I'm a pro's pro," Sherman said. "The Seahawks made their decisions, and the 49ers made theirs. The rivalry is what it is and I guess I'll be at the center of that."