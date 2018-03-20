Reports: Jaguars to release Hurns

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to release wide receiver Allen Hurns, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Hurns, 26, enjoyed a career season in 2015, reeling in 64 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Hurns has been limited to 74 catches while playing 21 games over the last two seasons, however.

Hurns, who joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014, has 189 receptions for 2,669 yards and 21 touchdowns over his four NFL seasons.

The Jaguars will save $7 million against the salary cap with the release of Hurns, who was signed to a four-year, $40 million extension in 2016 that included $20 million guaranteed.

Jacksonville's passing game is undergoing a facelift as wideout Allen Robinson signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chicago Bears in free agency. Robinson is coming off tearing an ACL in his left knee on the third play from scrimmage in the Jaguars' season-opening 29-7 win over the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars re-signed Marqise Lee to a four-year deal and added free agent Donte Moncrief to a receiver group that also includes Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, Jaydon Mickens and Rashad Greene.

Lee, 26, appeared in 14 games last season, his fourth with the Jaguars, and hauled in 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns, helping the team reach the AFC Championship Game. He had seven receptions for 69 yards in Jacksonville's three playoff games.

Moncrief appeared on the fast track to stardom after catching 64 passes for six touchdowns in his second season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Although injuries limited Moncrief to nine games in 2016, he still hauled in a career-best seven touchdown passes, but he had career lows with 26 receptions and two scores last season.