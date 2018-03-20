Report: Desir re-signs with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts re-signed cornerback Pierre Desir on Tuesday, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Desir, 27, agreed to a one-year deal, the newspaper reported, citing a league source.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2014, Desir was a waiver-wire pickup by the Colts in the first month of last season. The 6-foot, 198-pound Desir wound up appearing in nine games, tying a career high with six starts. He had 32 tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed.

In four seasons with the Browns, then-San Diego Chargers and Colts, Desir has 80 tackles, one pick and 15 passes defended.