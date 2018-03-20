Quavo posts football highlight tape, gets props from LeBron, Landry

March 20 (UPI) -- Migos' Quavo posted some footage of his high school football prowess Tuesday on social media.

And LeBron James thinks he looks like Michael Vick. But you can be the judge.

James and recently-aquired Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry both commented on Quavo's Instagram page after seeing the video. It shows Quavious 'Quavo' Marshall balling out while playing quarterback as a teenager.

The beginning of the video shows Quavo launching a ball to the end zone, before it features flashes of his shifty sprinting skills and ability to throw on the run.

The 26-year-old hails from Lawrenceville, Ga. and attended Berkmar High School. He is Gwinnett County's all-time leader in completions. Quavo also used the video to advertise for a celebrity football game.

"HUNCHO HIGHLIGHTS," he wrote on social media. "Celeb Flag Football April 1. HUNCHO DAY OTW!!!"

The video says that Marshall was 6-foot-1, 167 pounds during his playing days, which is a little bit undersized for an NFL quarterback.

Still, Landry speculated that one day Quavo could be throwing him the ball.

"What's good then...Huncho to Juice," Landry wrote in an Instagram comment.

"You Mike Vick out there!! I see you G," James added.

Quavo's video already had more than 500,000 views and 150,000 likes in two hours on Instagram, with an additional 6,000-plus interactions on Twitter.