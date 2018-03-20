QB Blaine Gabbert visits with Tennessee Titans

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert visited with the Tennessee Titans, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

The Titans are in the market for a backup to starter Marcus Mariota after releasing Matt Cassel on March 9.

Gabbert, 28, made five starts last season with the Arizona Cardinals, finishing 95 of 171 for 1,086 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He went 2-3 in his starts for the Cardinals, beating Tennessee in one of his wins.

A first-round draft pick (No. 10 overall) of Jacksonville in 2011, Gabbert endured three rocky seasons with the Jaguars, going 5-22 as a starter.

Gabbert resuscitated his career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015, starting the final eight games and tossing 10 scoring passes versus seven picks while completing a personal-best 63.1 percent of his passes.

Like Mariota, Gabbert can be a threat with his legs, rushing for 440 yards in 18 games over the past three seasons.