Panthers sign WR Wright to 3-year deal

The Carolina Panthers signed free-agent wide receiver Jarius Wright to a three-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Panthers for Wright, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Wright joins fellow wideout Torrey Smith as offseason acquisitions and reunites with Norv Turner, his former offensive coordinator in Minnesota. Turner holds the same role in Carolina.

The 28-year-old Wright had 18 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games last season for the Vikings. He added six receptions for 107 yards in two playoff games.

Wright's most productive season came in 2014, when he had 42 catches for 588 yards and two scores under Turner's watch in Minnesota. He reeled in an 87-yard touchdown reception in overtime against the New York Jets on Dec. 7, 2014, marking the longest game-winning touchdown in Vikings history.

Wright has recorded 153 receptions for 2,039 yards and 10 touchdowns in 79 career games since being selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.