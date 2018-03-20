Home / Sports News / NFL

New England Patriots re-sign Matthew Slater

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 20, 2018 at 6:57 PM
Special teams standout Matthew Slater is staying with the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

Slater signed a two-year contract to remain with the club, according to the Boston Herald.

The 32-year-old Slater has spent his entire career with the Patriots since they selected him in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Slater has started only three games in his career -- all in 2011 -- but has carved out an impressive niche on special teams, earning Pro Bowl honors for the past seven seasons.

A hamstring injury limited Slater to nine games in 2017, the first time he has played fewer than 12 games in his 10 seasons.

