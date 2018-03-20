Ndamukong Suh to visit Oakland Raiders

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will continue his tour of the NFL when he visits with the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday.

Suh was released by the Miami Dolphins on March 15, and he has already visited with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints as he looks for a new team.

The 31-year-old Suh, who has been selected to five Pro Bowls, has recorded 51.5 sacks in his eight-year NFL career and had 4.5 sacks last season.

He would provide help to three-time Pro Bowl selection Khalil Mack with the Raiders.