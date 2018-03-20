Jets sign Copeland, Cooper

The New York Jets signed linebacker Brandon Copeland and defensive end Xavier Cooper, the team announced.

Copeland, who is expected to provide depth on defense and play on special teams, notched 30 tackles, one forced fumble and a half-sack in 32 career games with the Detroit Lions. The 26-year-old missed the 2017 season with a pectoral tear that he sustained in the preseason.

"Too many different levels of excitement to put into words," Copeland said after signing his deal. "Coming off of injured reserve, having to sit every Sunday, Monday and Thursday and watching other people play, I'm first and foremost excited to get back to the game that I love."

Copeland's grandfather, Roy Hilton, played 11 seasons in the NFL and lined up with the Baltimore Colts against the Jets in Super Bowl III.

"He played defensive end against Joe Namath and all those guys," he said. "I know he's going to be very proud of his grandson and now my job is to continue to make him proud."

Cooper collected 16 tackles and one sack in eight games last season. He also pressured New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and hit his arm, resulting in Leonard Williams' first career interception in Week 15.

The 26-year-old Cooper has recorded 56 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 40 games over three NFL seasons, two of which were with the Cleveland Browns. He also played five games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 before being released.