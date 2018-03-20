Humber agrees to terms with Bills

The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a one-year deal with linebacker Ramon Humber, the team announced on Tuesday.

Humber recorded a career-high 89 tackles and had a forced fumble in 13 games last season for the Bills.

The 30-year-old Humber sustained a broken thumb during Buffalo's victory versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. Then-rookie Matt Milano started in place of Humber, who returned after missing three games.

Humber collected 299 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 121 career contests with the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Bills.