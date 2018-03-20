Cowboys land Olawale from Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys acquired fullback Jamize Olawale in a trade with the Oakland Raiders, the teams announced on Tuesday.

The Cowboys sent their fifth-round pick (No. 173 overall) to the Raiders, who in turn shuffled their sixth-round selection (No. 192) to Dallas. The deal leaves the Cowboys with one fifth-round pick and three sixth-round selections while Oakland has four sixth-round picks to go with two fifth-round selections.

Tuesday's transaction comes after former Cowboys fullback Keith Smith signed as a free agent with the Raiders.

Olawale, who finished his collegiate career at North Texas, initially joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

The Raiders signed Olawale off the practice squad in December 2012, and he played in 77 games over six seasons with the club. The 28-year-old recorded 55 carries for 206 yards and four touchdowns with 39 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns.