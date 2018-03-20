Brian Dawkins selects Troy Vincent as Hall of Fame presenter

Brian Dawkins has tabbed a former teammate to be his presenter at this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies.

Dawkins selected Troy Vincent, who played in the same secondary for eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, to introduce him for the enshrinement of the Class of 2018 on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

Vincent is currently the NFL's executive vice president of football operations.

"Almost from Day 1 he took me under his wing of becoming a professional, not just a football player but a professional," Vincent said in a video from the Hall of Fame. "The details he went through were meticulous of how he played the position of cornerback, just the same way he lived his life. His calendars and his businesses that he handled. He's a guy who I can call at any time of night and can tell him 100 percent wrong what's going on with me, and I know he's not going to judge me. It's not going to leave his lips for anybody else."

Dawkins was selected to the Hall on Feb. 3 as part of a star-studded class that included wide receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens and linebackers Brian Urlacher and Ray Lewis.

A member of the 2000s NFL All-Decade Team, Dawkins was selected in his second year of eligibility.

Dawkins made nine career Pro Bowls -- second-most all-time by a safety -- and six career Associated Press All-Pro teams during his 16-year NFL career with the Eagles (1996-2008) and Denver Broncos (2009-11).

Vincent played four seasons in Miami before arriving in Philadelphia with Dawkins for the 2006 season. He left the Eagles following the 2003 season but the bond between the players remained as strong as ever.

"The most important thing for me being a man of faith is I know he's going to pray for me," said Dawkins. "All those things combined is the reason why Troy was the perfect guy to introduce me into the Hall of Fame."